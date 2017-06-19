Outdoors

Sunday, July 9, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Brownies Beach, Intersection of Bennoch Road & Noyes Drive, Orono, Maine

For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/sup2

Join Maine Yoga Adventures & Acadia SUP for a special mini-adventure – Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga!

Connect to nature as you find your flow on the beautiful Stillwater River. Holly Twining, founder of MYA, will guide you through yoga postures suited for paddleboards that strengthen your core and test your balance. Participants can choose to challenge themselves or keep it simple – multiple variations & modifications will be offered.

All are welcome! Yes, beginners! We’ll be anchored down so, no worries, no floating away…

Cost: $30; $25 w/ your own board

Please register online with Acadia SUP, you will not be able to simply drop in without a reservation. Feel free to call MYA with any questions 207-299-0082.

