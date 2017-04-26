Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series: Mike and Susie Fay

Sunday, April 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join Mike and Susie Fay for the last of the Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series of 2017 on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. The Fays have been making music together since 1979 and their music is a blending of classical, rock, folk and soul music with a heavy layer of Celtic influence.
Mike is a singer-songwriter whose music was born in spontaneous, acapella happenings on street corners in Brooklyn; and developed through travels in the rural South. Finally landing on the coast of Maine, he has, along with Susie, composed songs from the heart; performed and recorded his own work and others work. Together they have recorded two collections of original music “First Phase” and “What Would I Do?” In addition to duo performances, Mike and Susie play with the Big Moose Band at contra dances and other events, and with the Reversing Falls Band, where Mike is the dance caller. Mike will also be calling the contra dance at the Jesup on Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. Get a sneak peek of them in action before the concert.
The concert is free and open to the public, though donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →