Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series: Holiday Sing-a-long with the CG Band

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join members of the CG Band for a holiday sing-along concert at the Jesup Memorial Library on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The CG Band will play all your holiday favorites and we will have music for you to follow along. The CG Band includes everything from ukuleles, guitars, banjos, drums, harmonicas, accordion to fiddles along with a collection of robust singers. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy Christmas with a ukulele twist.

This is the first concert in the Jesup’s Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series, featuring concerts from December until April. The next concert in the series is on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. with fiddler Gus La Casse. All concerts are open to the public, seating is first come, first served. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

