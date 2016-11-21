Community

Sunday Worshp

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 9:52 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

Members and friends of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine are pleased to offer to people of all ages and interests an open invitation to worship services each Sunday morning at 9:30 am. This Sunday, November 27, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on Advent season in a sermon titled “Hope.” Worship will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

