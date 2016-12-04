Community

Sunday Worshp

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Dec. 04, 2016, at 3:52 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, December 11, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the third Sunday in the Advent season with his sermon, “Song of Joy.” Fellowship and coffee will follow the 9:30 am service. Everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. My thoughts upon leaving rural Maine foreverMy thoughts upon leaving rural Maine forever
  2. Cafe duo has big plans brewing for downtown Presque IsleCafe duo has big plans brewing for downtown Presque Isle
  3. Mother, son in serious condition after rescue from Skowhegan fireMother, son in serious condition after rescue from Skowhegan fire
  4. $32K grant to fund equipment for Maine’s marine biotoxin testing program$32K grant to fund equipment for Maine’s marine biotoxin testing program
  5. As its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang onAs its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang on