Sunday Worship, “Music Sunday”

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted March 13, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

Members and friends of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine are pleased to offer to people of all ages and interests an open invitation to worship services each Sunday morning at 9:30 am. This Sunday, March 19th, will be a special “Music Sunday” with worship lead by a guest musician. Worship will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

