Community

Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 12, 2017, at 11:55 a.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

“Sarah Laughed” is the sermon theme of this week’s Sunday worship service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the story of Abram’s encounter with God at the 9:30 am service on June 18. Worship will be followed by refreshments and friendly conversation in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Wells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycleWells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycle
  2. Midcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquacultureMidcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquaculture
  3. LePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the benchLePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the bench
  4. Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrestedWoman rescued from Saco River, then arrested
  5. Anti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United StatesAnti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United States

Top Stories

Similar Articles