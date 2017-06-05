Community

Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted June 05, 2017, at 2:49 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, June 11, the Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the Genesis creation story in his sermon, “This is Good.” Fellowship and coffee will follow the 9:30 am worship service. As always, everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

