Sunday Worship

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted May 17, 2017

Sunday, May 21, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, May 21st, guest worship leader, Rev. Linda Smith will preach on Genesis 22: 1-14 in a sermon entitled, “Now Wait Just a Minute, God!”. Fellowship and coffee will follow the 9:30 am worship service, and everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

