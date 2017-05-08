Community

Sunday Worship

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted May 08, 2017, at 12:14 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, May 14th, guest worship leader, Rev. Linda Smith will preach on John in a sermon entitled, “Speaking for the Lord is Dangerous Business”. Fellowship and coffee will follow the 9:30 am worship service, and everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

