By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted April 24, 2017, at 12:07 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

“Seeing is Believing” is the sermon theme of this week’s Sunday worship service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Guest worship leader, Rev. Bobby Vagt will preach on the text of Mark at the 9:30 am service on April 30th. Worship will be followed by refreshments and friendly conversation in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

