Community

Sunday Worship

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Posted April 17, 2017, at 12 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

Members and friends of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine are pleased to offer to people of all ages and interests an open invitation to worship services each Sunday morning at 9:30 am. This Sunday, April 23, guest worship leader, Rev. Bobby Vagt, will preach on John in a sermon titled “He Stands at the Door.” Worship will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

