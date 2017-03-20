Community

Sunday Worship

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 20, 2017, at 10:45 a.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

“The Astonishing Leader” is the sermon theme of this week’s Sunday worship service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Guest Preacher, Douglas Beck will preach on the text of John at the 9:30 am service on March 26th, Fourth Sunday in Lent. Worship will be followed by refreshments and friendly conversation in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Quarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine historyQuarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine history
  2. Collins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegationCollins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegation
  3. Jogger found dead in Holden
  4. Crews douse fire at former Verso paper mill
  5. Chuck Berry, wild man of rock who helped define its rebellious spirit, dies at 90Chuck Berry, wild man of rock who helped define its rebellious spirit, dies at 90

Top Stories

Similar Articles