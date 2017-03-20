Sunday, March 26, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org
“The Astonishing Leader” is the sermon theme of this week’s Sunday worship service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Guest Preacher, Douglas Beck will preach on the text of John at the 9:30 am service on March 26th, Fourth Sunday in Lent. Worship will be followed by refreshments and friendly conversation in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org
