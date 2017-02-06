Community

Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 9:44 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, February 12, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the Gospel of Matthew in a sermon entitled, “From the Heart”. Music will be provided by Dana Polojarvi. Fellowship and coffee will follow the 9:30 am worship service, and everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

