Sunday Worship

Jean Warren
By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Jan. 16, 2017, at 11:37 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, January 22, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on Matthew’s Gospel in his sermon, “Answering the Call.” The 9:30 am worship service will be followed by fellowship and coffee downstairs in the church vestry. As always, everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

