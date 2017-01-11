Community

Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 3:16 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

“All That We Are” is the sermon theme of this week’s Sunday worship service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on Servant Songs of Isaiah at the 9:30 am service on January 15. Worship will be followed by refreshments and friendly conversation in the church’s fellowship hall, downstairs at the “Main Street Church.” All are welcome. www.tcpoc.org

