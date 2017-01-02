Sunday Worship

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, January 8, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the Baptism of Christ in his sermon, “Possibilities Unfolding.” The 9:30 am worship service will be followed by fellowship and coffee downstairs in the church Vestry. As always, everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

