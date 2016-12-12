Community

Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Dec. 12, 2016, at 12:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

“Finding Love” is the sermon theme of this week’s Sunday worship service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on Matthew’s account of the Nativity of Jesus at the 9:30 am service on December 18, the Fourth Sunday in the season of Advent. Worship will be followed by a very special time of fellowship and food in celebration of the Christmas season. No matter who you are or where you are in your life’s journey, you are welcome here at the “Main Street Church.” www.tcpoc.org

