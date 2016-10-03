Community

Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 5:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, October 9, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the prophet Jeremiah in his sermon, “Still With Us.” The 9:30 am worship service will be followed by fellowship and coffee downstairs in the church Fellowship Hall. As always, everyone is cordially invited to attend and participate at the “Main Street Church.”

