Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted July 03, 2017, at 10:16 a.m.

Sunday, July 9, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of worship is held every Sunday morning at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This Sunday, July 9, Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the story of Isaac and Rebeckah in his sermon, “Chosen Journeys.” The 9:30 am worship service will be followed by fellowship and coffee downstairs in the church Fellowship Hall. As always, everyone is cordially invited to join us in worship at the “Main Street Church.”

