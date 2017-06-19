Community

Sunday Worship

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted June 19, 2017, at 11:53 a.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A very special service of music and celebration will take place at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine this Sunday, June 25th. Allan Conway, Minister of Music for the United Congregational Church in Tolland, Connecticut, will join us as our special musical guest. The TCP Choir will perform a special anthem. The congregation will also join in honoring and blessing our own graduating high school seniors, and the Rev. Tim Hall will offer a meditation entitled “You Don’t Have to Do It Alone.” The 9:30 am worship service will be followed by fellowship and refreshments downstairs at the Main Street Church, where everyone is always welcome.

