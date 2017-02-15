Sunday Talk Highlights Eastport-Area Underwater Photography

By Lauren Koss
Posted Feb. 15, 2017, at 1:37 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will present photographer and diver Val Feehan on February 19. Feehan will give a program about the challenges of underwater photography, especially as regards Eastport, and will show photos and some video to reveal some of the city’s hidden beauty. “There’s something about being underwater,” says Feehan, “experiencing a whole different world and seeing things most people will never see or experience. My photos are my way of sharing those experiences and that world with other people.” Feehan splits her time between Eastport and Swampscott (near Boston), MA.

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; donations are gratefully accepted. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

