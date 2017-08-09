Sunday Service

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Sermon by guest preacher Rev. Lou Harper at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 13 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and soloists Jan Hill and Judy Fricke. Nursery care available. No Sunday School. Coffee Hour 11:30 a.m.
