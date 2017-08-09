Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted Aug. 09, 2017, at 7:25 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon by guest preacher Rev. Lou Harper at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 13 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and soloists Jan Hill and Judy Fricke. Nursery care available. No Sunday School. Coffee Hour 11:30 a.m.

