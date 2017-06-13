Sunday Service

Sunday, June 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Sermon by Rev. J Gregory Bridges-Music at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets in Bangor, ME. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist. Contributions in honor of Father’s Day to support Tools for 3rd World Nations. No Adult or Children’s Sunday School. Coffee Hour at 11:30 a.m.
