Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted June 05, 2017, at 2:11 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon by the Rev. J Gregory Bridges-Music at 10 am on Sunday, June 11, at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Confirmation Sunday for young people and recognition of graduates. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the Chancel Choir. No Adult Study for summer. Sunday School at 10:30 am; coffee hour at 11:30 am. 942-4381.

