Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted May 29, 2017, at 9:16 p.m.

Sunday, June 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, June 4, at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Recognition of teachers and Sunday School students. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the Chancel Choir. No Adult Sunday Class for summer. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.

