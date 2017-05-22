Sunday Service

Sunday, May 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Sermon “Spirit of Witness” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday May 28, at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by organist, Kathy Jellison, and the Chancel Choir. No Adult Sunday School for the summer. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.
