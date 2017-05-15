Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted May 15, 2017, at 11:14 a.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon by Rev. Darren Morgan at 10 am, Sunday May 21, at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, Corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by the Chancel Choir with Kathy Jellison, Organist. Adult Study group with Dr. James Van Kirk at 9 am; Sunday School at 10:30 am; Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.

