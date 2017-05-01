Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted May 01, 2017, at 2:25 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets , Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “Doorway Abundant” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, May 7 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. A Special Presentation by Christian Education. Communion. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and director of Chancel Choir. Adult Study Group at 9 am with Rev. Clyde Baker. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.

