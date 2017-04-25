Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted April 25, 2017, at 2:16 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, Corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “Breaking Bread” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am April 30 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and director of the Chancel Choir. Adult Study Group at 9 am with Rev. Clyde Baker. Sunday School at 10:30 am; coffee hour at 11:30 am.

