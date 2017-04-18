Sunday Service

Sunday, April 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, Corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Sermon “Signs and Wonders” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, April 23 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and Chancel Choir.
Adult Study Group at 9 am with Rev. Clyde Baker. Sunday School at 10:30 am.
Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.
