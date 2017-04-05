Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted April 05, 2017, at 12:56 p.m.

Sunday, April 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “Hallelujah Street” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, April 9 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and the Chancel Choir. Adult Sunday School with Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in MaineA Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in Maine
  2. LePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothingLePage administration paid $315K for a consultant to rethink child care, then did nothing
  3. Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee GorsuchAngus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
  4. Shuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitorsShuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitors
  5. Demolition underway at former Circuit City in BangorDemolition underway at former Circuit City in Bangor