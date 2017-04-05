Sunday Service

Sunday, April 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Sermon “Hallelujah Street” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, April 9 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and the Chancel Choir. Adult Sunday School with Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →