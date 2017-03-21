Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted March 21, 2017, at 8:58 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “Restored” by Rev Dr Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, March 26 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High

Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and Chancel Choir Director. Also, the Sunday School Singers, directed by Judy Fricke. Rev. Clyde Baker leads the Adult Study Group at 9 am; Sunday School at 10:30 am, and coffee hour at 11:30 am.

