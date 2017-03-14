Sunday Service

Sunday, March 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Sermon “Thirsty Voices” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, March 19 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and director of the Chancel Choir. Adult Study Group at 9 am led by Rev. Clyde Baker. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Fellowship at 11:30 am.
