Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted March 14, 2017, at 8:34 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “Thirsty Voices” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, March 19 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and director of the Chancel Choir. Adult Study Group at 9 am led by Rev. Clyde Baker. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Fellowship at 11:30 am.

