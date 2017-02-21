Sunday Service

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, ME For more information: 207-842-4381

Sermon “Transfigured” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am on Sunday, February 26 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and director of the Chancel Choir. Adult Study Group led by Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30 am and coffee hour at 11:30 am.

