Sunday Service

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “Choose Life” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and choir director. Nursery service provided. Adult Study Group with Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 a.m.; Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and Coffee Fellowship at 11:30 a.m.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →