Sunday Service

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “Called Together” by Dr Mark A Doty, pastor of Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, at 10 am Sunday, Jan. 22, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and director of Chancel choir. Adult Study with Dr. Clyde Baker at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30. Coffee Hour at 11:30.

