Sunday Service

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “All That We Are” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, Jan. 15 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the Chancel Choir. Dr. Clyde Baker leads the Adult Study Group at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Light lunch at 11:30 am, followed by the Annual Meeting.

