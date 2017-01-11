Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 11:53 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon “All That We Are” by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 am, Sunday, Jan. 15 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the Chancel Choir. Dr. Clyde Baker leads the Adult Study Group at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Light lunch at 11:30 am, followed by the Annual Meeting.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Armed robbery reported at Orono apartment complexArmed robbery reported at Orono apartment complex
  2. Group says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off boardGroup says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off board
  3. Ellsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxesEllsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxes
  4. Firm has applied to demolish former East Millinocket mill, state confirmsFirm has applied to demolish former East Millinocket mill, state confirms
  5. Democrats draw early battle lines on LePage budget proposalDemocrats draw early battle lines on LePage budget proposal