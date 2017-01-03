Sunday Service

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon by Rev. Dr Mark A Doty on Sunday, Jan 8 at 10 am at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets in Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the Chancel Choir. Adult Study at 9 am with Rev. Clyde Baker. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am. Annual Reports available.

