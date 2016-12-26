Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted Dec. 26, 2016, at 11:21 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon by Dr. Mark A Doty on New Year’s Day at 10 am at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Communion will be served. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the Chancel Choir. Dr. Clyde Baker will lead the Adult Study Group at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30 am and coffee fellowship at 11:30 am.

