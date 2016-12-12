Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted Dec. 12, 2016, at 8:46 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-942-2481

Children’s Christmas Pageant, “Gifts of the Christ Child”, directed by Judy Fricke and narrated by Walter Cupples, is featured during the worship service at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor at 10 am on Sunday, December 18. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the Chancel Choir. Adult Sunday School with Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.

