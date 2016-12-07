Community

Sunday Service

By perham a,msden
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 8:47 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, Corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-241-4381

Sermon “Heartbeat of Justice” by Rev Dr Mark A Doty, pastor at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor on Sunday, December 11 at 10 am. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist, and the choir. Adult Study with Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 am. Sunday School at 10:30 am. Coffee Hour at 11:30 am.

