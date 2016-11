Sermon “A Vision of Peace” by Rev. Dr. Mark A Doty, senior pastor at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 10 am. The Black Bear Men’s Chorus, under the direction of Danny Williams, is performing several music selections during the service. Adult Study meets with Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 am; Sunday School at 10:30 am, and Coffee Fellowship at 11:30 am.

