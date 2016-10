Laity Sunday celebrated with sermon by Mark Anderson at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor on Oct. 9. Children’s Moment conducted by Dr. Ned Robertson. Choir directed by Kathy Sullivan, organist. Adult Study at 9 am, led by Rev. Clyde Baker; Sunday School 10:30 am; Coffee Fellowship at 11:30 am.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →