Sunday Series Finale Explores Popular Atonal Opera

Sunday, April 23, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series will conclude on Sunday, April 23 at 3 pm, with a talk by Mark DeVoto on Alban Berg’s opera, Wozzeck. Wozzeck, in three acts and fifteen scenes, based on a play left unfinished by George Büchner at his death in 1837, was premiered in Berlin in 1925 after great difficulties. The opera was vociferously attacked by a majority of music critics, who deplored what they called its intensely dissonant music, and yet it immediately achieved popularity with the public because of its gripping drama and expressive sound. It was the first great audience success in the history of atonal music, a success that hasn’t diminished to this day.
Following the talk, a video of the work will be shown by the Northern Lights Film Society at 7 pm. The 1987 production is by the Vienna State Opera with Claudio Abbado conducting, Adolf Driesen directing, and starring Franz Grundheber as the soldier Wozzeck, and Hildegarde Behrens as his wife Marie.
DeVoto is an Eastport summer resident and a retired professor of music from Tufts University. He has been a favorite presenter in the Sunday Afternoon series for several years, and recently took the stage as part of the 2015 Moose Island Follies.
Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
