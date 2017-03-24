Sunday Series Features Talk About Maine’s German World War II POW Camps

Sunday, April 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will feature a presentation about Maine’s German POW camps during World War II on April 9. Between 1944 and 1946, more than 4,000 German prisoners of war called Maine home. The story of how they arrived and their impact on the people who encountered them is one of Maine’s most interesting and obscure stories. Using materials and research used to create the 2012 exhibit “Maine Boys Overseas and German Boys in Maine,” Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine (HHRC) Program Director David Greenham will share a lively and surprising story of an interesting chapter of Maine history.
A history buff and theater artist, Greenham spent 14 years leading The Theater At Monmouth; and has been commissioned several times to create touring programs for the Maine Humanities Council. As a theater artist, he has performed or directed productions with Everyman Repertory Theater, The Portland Fringe Festival, Bath Shakespeare Festival, Camden Shakespeare Festival, and Capitol City Improv in Augusta.
HHRC programs focus on issues of the Nazi Holocaust as well as a broad range of human rights issues. Programs and educational outreach opportunities are rooted in the HHRC’s mission: “Through initiatives in education, exhibition and activism, we engage and inform the people of Maine about the Nazi Holocaust, other genocides, and broader issues of human rights abuses in their historic and contemporary context. We encourage individuals and communities to reflect and act upon their ethical and moral responsibilities in our modern world.” For more information, please visit www.hhrcmaine.org.
Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; donations are gratefully accepted. The series will run through April 23, skipping Easter Sunday. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
