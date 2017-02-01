Sunday Series Features Talk about Day-to-day Life in Nepal

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will present a program about day-to-day life in Nepal by Ankit Dhakal and Ashley Hinson Dhakal on Sunday, February 12. Attendees will hear a brief overview of Nepal, and learn about Nepali customs, rituals, family relationship, and also (from Ashley’s perspective) what it’s like to be a foreigner welcomed into a Nepali family.

Ankit Dhakal is a lawyer trained in international law and human rights. Ashley Hinson Dhakal is a graphic designer and an instructor in the field of social entrepreneurship. Ankit and Ashley met in Costa Rica while getting their masters degrees, and were married two years later in a traditional ceremony in Nepal. After three years living in Kathmandu, Ashley and Ankit decided to spend some time closer to Ashley’s family, and have now settled in Downeast Maine.

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; donations are gratefully accepted. The series will run through April 23, skipping Easter Sunday. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

