Community

Sunday Seervice

By perham a,msden
Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 2:52 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, Corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Sermon by Rev. Mark A Doty at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 19 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Music by Kathy Jellison, organist and chancel choir director. Adult study with Rev. Clyde Baker at 9 a.m. No Sunday School today. Coffee Hour at 11:30 a.m.

