Sunday, April 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-watercolor-techniques-tickets-29485014472
Learn painting and drawing techniques to help capture what you see in nature. We will cover different watercolor techniques like wet on wet, wet on dry, painters tape and masking fluid, and water lifting techniques to enhance your watercolor painting. This class includes an overview of the tools and materials that are used in watercolor painting. You’ll explore the basic elements of color and composition, and investigate how to create space and light on a two-dimensional object using landscape as your subject.
We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.
$79 workshop fee does not include materials.
About the Instructor:
Along with her years of teaching experience, our instructor, Varvara Harmon, is an international award winning artist and the author of many art instruction books. View more of her work at http://www.varvaraharmon.com. Cover image copyrighted by Varvara Harmon.
