Sunday, March 26, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-tell-your-own-story-tickets-32354090957
Have you ever wanted to write your personal story? It’s much easier than you imagine. In this workshop, Katie Murphy, a certified Guided Autobiography instructor, will introduce you to life themes and guide you through the process of remembering and recording the events that make your life unique. As your story emerges you’ll get some writing tips, but it’s not a creative writing class—it’s about revisiting and responding to episodes in your life. Guided Autobiography (GAB) is fun, fascinating, and surprising—you’ll go home with several of your own stories … and a new passion for “getting it down!”
You’ll write according to however you feel comfortable, so please bring (for example) a notebook and pen/pencil, tablet, or laptop. Please call Katie at 595-2997 for more information.
We’ll break for lunch from noon-1 PM. Bring your own lunch, or check out a local restaurant.
About the Instructor:
Katie Murphy of Univoice History is a personal historian, helping clients record and preserve family stories and histories. She trained as a GAB instructor with the Birren Center for Autobigraphical Studies.
